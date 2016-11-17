Morning intel: AOL to announce layoffs, Facebook stops collecting WhatsApp user data in Europe

• AOL is announcing layoffs of 500 people today—5% of its staff—according to Recode. CEO Tim Armstrong said the cuts will largely come from the corporate units and that AOL would focus on “regrowing especially in video and mobile.”

• Facebook has caved to pressure from the European government and is no longer collecting data on WhatsApp users in Europe, though the decision may only be temporary.

• LinkedIn is now being blocked in Russia, after a court ruling deemed the company was in violation of laws requiring them to store Russian user data on servers within the country.

• Apple has grand plans to upgrade its next iPhone with organic LED screens. Problem is, the supply of OLED displays is limited, and demand for the iPhone is too high: The major OLED suppliers won’t be able to keep up, which means Apple may only be able to use OLED screens in one new iPhone model.

• Coming up today: SolarCity and Tesla shareholders are voting on their proposed merger and are expected to vote at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. PT today, respectively.