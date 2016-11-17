With Jet acquisition closed, Walmart continues to grow e-commerce

As Walmart reconfigures its stores to accommodate families in 2016, its clear that e-commerce is fast becoming a focus. The company opened its Q3 earnings call highlighting its e-commerce business as a path for the future. “From a marketplace perspective we’re scaling fast, adding 8 million SKUs over the last three months alone,” said CEO Doug Mcmillon, adding that e-commerce contributed 50 basis points to third quarter U.S. comparable sales— its largest contribution yet. Overall, e-commerce grew 20.6% this quarter. These figures don’t include sales from Jet.com, recently acquired for $3.3 billion. Those sales won’t be factored in for 13 months after the deal closes, though Jet likely helped prop up Walmart.com’s SKUs.