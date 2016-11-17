Domino’s just delivered its first pizza by drone 

Our Jetsons future is one step closer: Domino’s announced this morning what it is calling “the first commercial delivery of food by drone to a customer, anywhere in the world,” with the delivery of a peri-peri chicken pizza and a chicken and cranberry pizza in New Zealand. It was delivered by a DRU Drone guided by GPS navigation by a team from Flirtey, a drone delivery service with which Domino’s partnered just three months ago. No word on whether the customers were drunken rugby players or stoned teenagers on an all-night video game bender.