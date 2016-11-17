SpaceX wants to send over 4,000 satellites into space to provide high-speed internet coverage

Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket company now wants to send up to 4,425 satellites into space to provide high-speed internet coverage around the world, reports Reuters. The project, which would cost $10 billion, would kick off with about 800 satellites intended to increase internet access in the U.S., according to documents filed with the FCC. “The system is designed to provide a wide range of broadband and communications services for residential, commercial, institutional, government, and professional users worldwide,” SpaceX technicians wrote in one of the documents included in the filing.