This bot negotiates with Comcast to lower your cable bill

Trim says the longer the bot stays in the chat, the better its chances of lowering your bill. You can switch into “manual” mode to keep things on track, if need be. The bot hilariously provides you with a choice of games (Pong, Snakes, etc.) to play while you wait. But the chat is entertaining enough. The bot relentlessly prompts the Comcast rep (which is almost certainly a bot, too) to find a way to lower the bill, or at least offer a one-time credit. There’s just something so beautiful about watching two bots go at it, each trying its best to sound warm and human.