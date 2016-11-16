Evening intel: “Fakebook” fever, Univision layoffs, a Theranos whistle-blower

• An analysis from BuzzFeed News found that fake news on Facebook generally had higher engagement than legitimate news stories in the run-up to the election. That included a false report that Pope Francis endorsed Donald Trump , which had almost 1 million reactions, comments, and shares.

• Media giant Univision is reportedly laying off 6% of its staff, or about 200 to 250 people. Many of the cuts will affect Fusion, the company’s millennial-focused digital news outlet.

• The Wall Street Journal has an engaging profile of the former Theranos employee who blew the whistle on the company’s faulty blood-testing technology. The story details the havoc his actions wreaked on his family.

• Four U.S. states—Hawaii, New York, Oregon, and Washington—are studying whether abortions can be done remotely via online doctor visits and pills sent through the mail, CNN reports.

• And finally, the home decor website Bellacor just became the second company to dump Ivanka Trump products in the wake of a consumer boycott from activists unhappy with her father’s policies.