“New phone, who dis?” Huawei, ZTE respond to reports of secret back door in Android devices

In the wake of a New York Times report yesterday that millions of Android-based smart devices may contain a bug that sent consumers’ private data to Chinese servers, Huawei and ZTE—two of the world’s largest phone makers, which are based in Shenzhen, China, and who were also fingered as clients of the software developer, Shanghai Adups Technology Company—are hoping to tamp down concerns that their products were compromised. Since news broke of the “backdoor,” fans and customers of both companies have scrambled to message boards looking for answers.

Huawei, which is expected to release its highly anticipated Mate 9 phablet soon, sent Fast Company the following statement, going so far as denying that it has ever done business with Shanghai Adups:

Huawei takes our customers’ privacy and security very seriously, and we work diligently to safeguard that privacy and security. The company mentioned in this report is not on our list of approved suppliers, and we have never conducted any form of business with them.

ZTE, however, only confirmed that devices sold in the U.S. were not compromised, and would not address claims that international customers were most vulnerable to the bug.