This iconic NYC building apparently doubles as an NSA spying hub

Originally designed to hold strong against an atomic blast, the brutalist AT&T-owned building at 33 Thomas Street has become far more than a Cold War-inspired bunker. The building may be a surveillance hotspot for the National Security Agency, the Intercept reports. Glenn Greenwald’s news organization used documents leaked from whistleblower Edward Snowden in tandem with public records and interviews with former AT&T employees to connect the building to NSA activity. The report says the building, allegedly code-named Titanpointe in NSA documents, acts an important “gateway switch” that routes international communications and could be tied to massive surveillance operations targeting allied countries like Germany and France, as well as international organizations such as the International Monetary Fund.