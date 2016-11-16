In a single minute, Philando Castile was pulled over, informed officers of his gun, and was shot seven times

Since St. Paul, Minnesota prosecutors announced earlier today that Officer Jeronimo Yanez would face second-degree manslaughter charges for the shooting of 32-year-old Philando Castile, more striking details have been revealed about exactly what happened in the moments preceding Castile’s death. The official criminal complaint against Yanez, which compiles details from squad car audio and video of the incident, states that Castile offered the officer his ID and informed him that there was a gun in the car, to which Yanez replied, “Okay, don’t reach for it then.” Despite being assured by Castile and his girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, that he wasn’t reaching for the weapon, Yanez fired seven shots into Castile, whose last words were, “I wasn’t reaching for it.”