Facebook is very likely working on a solution to its fake news problem

Exhibit 1: On Sunday evening Mark Zuckerberg finally addressed (thoughtfully) his company’s fake news problem and its part in the election. He wrote that only 1% of content on Facebook is “fake” or “hoax,” but never says Facebook is free of responsibility.

Exhibit 2: Remember the way Facebook responded to charges last spring that its people removed right-wing stories from the prominent “trending” news section on the site. It soon stopped using human beings to exercise judgement on what went into the section, and began relying solely on algorithms.

Zuck’s Facebook post and the way his company handled the “trends” flap makes me think Facebook data scientists are now working on changes to the news feed algorithm to filter out bogus news. In the end, Facebook’s investors want Zuckerberg and his team to keep the platform a quiet, non-controversial place to advertise.