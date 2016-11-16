Spotify’s Ticketmaster integration will ping you when Drake is coming to town

In its ongoing quest to better serve artists, Spotify announced a new partnership with Ticketmaster today that will enhance Spotify’s concert listings and recommendations . The music streaming service will also let users sign up for email notifications about upcoming concerts.

Spotify already gets a ton of concert listing data from Songkick (which itself sells tickets to smaller and medium-sized shows), but the Ticketmaster deal promises to “simplify the purchase experience and deepen our understanding of how recommendations drive sales,” according to a company blog post. Between Songkick and Ticketmaster, Spotify is now armed with a very thorough set of data about the live music industry.