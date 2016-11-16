advertisement
Spotify’s Ticketmaster integration will ping you when Drake is coming to town

By John Paul Titlow1 minute Read

In its ongoing quest to better serve artists, Spotify announced a new partnership with Ticketmaster today that will enhance Spotify’s concert listings and recommendations. The music streaming service will also let users sign up for email notifications about upcoming concerts. 

Spotify already gets a ton of concert listing data from Songkick (which itself sells tickets to smaller and medium-sized shows), but the Ticketmaster deal promises to “simplify the purchase experience and deepen our understanding of how recommendations drive sales,” according to a company blog post. Between Songkick and Ticketmaster, Spotify is now armed with a very thorough set of data about the live music industry.

