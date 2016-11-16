Here are the stores with the best Black Friday discounts, according to WalletHub

Stuff yourself silly, then shop—it’s the American way. If you’re looking for big discounts on Black Friday this year, WalletHub has compiled a list of the stores that will offer you the best bargains. The personal-finance company looked at 8,000 Black Friday deals from 35 of the biggest U.S. retailers, then it calculated an average.
Macy’s, Stage, JCPenney, Harbor Freight, Gordmans, and Kohl’s rounded out the top five.
Below is a list of the best stores based on product category. For a complete list of the findings, visit WalletHub’s website.