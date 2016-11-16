A sign that Ivanka will stop using her father’s public office for profit?

Abigail Klem, president of Ivanka Trump Fine Jewelry, said in a press statement yesterday that sending out a marketing email blast to journalists touting a bracelet Ivanka wore on 60 Minutes was a mistake. In her words, it was delivered by a “well-intentioned” staffer “who, like many of us, is still making adjustments post-election.”

Does this mean that the Trumps are learning their lesson and will stop using their newfound political power to line their pockets? The jury’s still out, but in a story we published yesterday, we delineate how legal it is for the family to continue marketing their products from a public office. You can read it here.

[Photo: Flickr user Michael Vadon]