Airbnb’s new “magical trips” could take your travel experiences to a whole new level

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky is making an announcement tomorrow , and chances are it will be something the company refers to internally as “magical trips,” according to Skift .

That sounds like something out of Disney, but it really amounts to tours from locals and other travel excursions and activities. Airbnb had already been testing a beta program called City Hosts since June, Skift writes:

A quick sampling of the experiences includes: a 7-hour Wynwood Tour and Party in Miami for $300 per person; a day spent with life coaches with a welcome brunch, walk and mediation, and an early morning rave for $346 per person in London; a three-hour retail tour of Tokyo’s Akihabara District in search of the coolest anime collectibles and toys with an online retailer for $34 per person; and learning how to make your own ramen with a second-generation ramen maker in Tokyo.

As Airbnb hospitality head Chip Conley told Skift, this aligns with the company’s desire to move beyond just home sharing. “Our goal is to become the super brand of travel,” Conley said. “We want to help people not just with accommodations but with experiences as well.”