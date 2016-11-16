Officer involved in Facebook-streamed death of Philando Castile charged with 2nd degree manslaughter

Officer Jeronimo Yanez, who shot and killed Philando Castile during a traffic stop in a St. Paul, Minnesota, suburb in early July, will face charges of 2nd degree manslaughter, prosecutors have announced. The aftermath of the shooting was streamed to Facebook by Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, who, along with her 4-year-old daughter, witnessed the incident.
