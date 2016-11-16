New stereotype-exploding book can be customized to girls’ ethnicity

A new book, Secret Code , is designed to smash stereotypes about little girls. The heroine loves to code and created a robot to do her chores for her. (The robot kind of goes rogue, so the main plot of the book involves the girl managing the ensuing chaos.)

The unique feature of the book is that it allows parents to customize the appearance of the story’s heroine, to better reflect what their daughter looks like. Right now, the parent characters in the story match the look of the heroine, but the company is soon creating a way to customize the parents so they are single parents, or alternatively, same-sex or mixed-race couples.

