NASA’s Space Poop Challenge is not a joke

Pooping in space is not easy. First, getting in and out of a space suit is really annoying. Second, a lack of gravity means that your pee and poop will not stay where you last left it, but float around like smelly clouds.

All of this might be funny—or plain gross—to us Earth-bound folk, but for astronauts, it is a serious obstacle to overcome. So NASA is crowdsourcing solutions with the Space Poop Challenge. It is asking people to develop a system inside the space suit that collects human waste for up to six days straight, and routes it away from the body without the use of hands.

NASA is accepting entries until December 20, 2016 and winning teams stand to win $30,000 in prize money. You can get involved here.