Amazon Music now has a family plan to compete with Apple and Spotify

Amazon’s all-you-can-stream music subscription service just got more attractive. Amazon Music Unlimited, the Spotify competitor it launched last month, now offers a $15-per-month family plan. It’s priced the same as Apple Music’s family plan, which launched along with Apple Music last summer. In response, Spotify lower it’s family plan to the same price point. Each service’s family plan allows up to six listeners.
At this point, Amazon’s music service offers most of the same basic features as every other major subscription service with two notable exceptions: Deeper voice integration with Alexa and a $8/month price point for Prime members.