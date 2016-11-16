Facebook admits it miscalculated key marketer and publisher metrics

It’s been a rough week for Facebook. After spending days trying to play down its fake news problem , now the company is admitting that it has been miscalculating and misreporting four metrics on how users interact with content made by marketers and publishers, reports the Wall Street Journal .

This means that a few Facebook-fed statistics were systematically being either overstated or understated, due to what is described as a “bug.” For example, one issue discovered was that Facebook had “been undercounting how many people watch video ads to their completion,” due to an issue with audio and video syncing.

To fix these problems, the company says it’s going to be providing more third-party data to offer more transparency and verification. Additionally, Carolyn Everson, Facebook’s vice president of global marketing solutions, told the Journal that it’s considering letting its ad program be audited by an independent watchdog.