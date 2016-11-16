Watchdog group has counted more than 400 hate incidents since Election Day

It’s only been a week since Donald Trump’s victory and yet there have been 437 reports of “hateful intimidation and harassment” against African-Americans, immigrants, women, Jews, LGBT, and other groups since that night, reports the Southern Poverty Law Center. The center adds that many of the incidents “involved direct references to the Trump campaign and its slogans.” The number of such incidents has more than doubled since the weekend, when the center counted 200 incidents since Election Day—and since Trump turned to the camera and told his supporters watching 60 Minutes on Sunday to “Stop it!” when asked about harassment of Muslims and African-Americans. He added: “I would say don’t do it, that’s terrible, because I’m going to bring this country together.”