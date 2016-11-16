Morning intel: Trump on transition, Twitter bans, Tencent earnings

• President-elect Trump denies that building his transition team has been messy , despite reports to the contrary . Trump tweeted last night that it was in fact a “very organized process” and denounced the “failing” New York Times yet again this morning for being “so totally wrong on transition.”

• Snapchat parent company Snap has confidentially filed to go public, Reuters reported yesterday. The IPO could happen as early as March, in keeping with earlier reports, and could value the company at $20 billion to $25 billion.

• Twitter has been suspending alt-right accounts, including those of the white nationalist think tank National Policy Institute and its president, Richard Spencer. (This comes the same week that Steve Bannon was appointed as Trump’s chief strategist.)

• In its Q3 earnings, Chinese internet giant Tencent reported a net profit increase of 43% to $1.55 billion, due to revenue from mobile games and advertising. Overall revenue jumped 52% to $5.87 billion.

• Reproductive health company Ava, makers of a fertility tracking bracelet, has raised $9.7 million in Series A funding.