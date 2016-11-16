Chinese scientists are the first to test CRISPR gene editing in humans

Scientists in China have beat a U.S. team to become the first in the world to use CRISPR gene-editing tech in humans, reports FierceBiotech. Chinese scientists at Sichuan University have injected modified cells using CRISPR into a patient with lung cancer. CRISPR allows genes to be cut and then modified, which hopefully leads them to performing other or improved processes. The Chinese scientists are hoping the CRISPR-edited cells in this study will attack and kill the lung cancer cells.