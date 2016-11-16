Apple removed 47,300 apps from the App Store in October

The purge was part of the previously announced initiative to clean the App Store of outdated, abandoned, and broken apps, reports TechCrunch. Apple had previously said the purge would begin on September 7, but it looks like they were a little slow to start, data from app intelligence firm Sensor Tower reveals. Of the 47,000 apps that were removed in October, 28% were games. Currently Apple has more than 2 million apps in the App Store, with 100,000 new and updated apps submitted each week.