Twitter has begun suspending major alt-right accounts

The social media site has suspended several prominent fringe white nationalist “alt-right” accounts, reports the Verge. The move is reportedly an attempt to tackle abuse and racism on the service. Both major alt-right figures and the accounts of some alt-right publications have been suspended. Alt-right groups helped propel Trump to the White House, says the Verge. The Twitter suspensions come after Trump appointed the executive chairman of the alt-right Breitbart News as the chief strategist in his administration.