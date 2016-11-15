 Just because you call it a “killer app” doesn’t mean it is

A lot of smart people have said that, as great as consumer virtual reality can be, the various platforms (HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, PlayStation VR, Daydream, and Gear VR) are missing that terrific content that brings in hordes of users. You know, the old “killer app.”

That’s why Samsung has launched a search among developers for such an app. It stands to reason, then, that someone will win this contest, because contests have winners. But just because they win a “killer app” competition doesn’t mean their work will, in fact, meet that standard. That’s something only users can judge. Pokémon Go creator Niantic may have thought, “We have a killer app on our hands,” but the massive hit couldn’t have been called that fairly until after tens of millions of people became addicted.

Still, here’s hoping Samsung turns up something great, and we’re all playing with it soon.