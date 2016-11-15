Evening intel: Snap benefits and Google thinks inside the shoe box

• We’re learning more details about Snap Inc.’s supposedly confidential IPO filing , thanks to “people familiar with the matter” who like to share confidential details with the media. The filing reportedly values the company at $20 billion to $25 billion. According to WSJ , Donald Trump’s surprise election win did not affect the company’s plans to go public .

• Per a story in Fortune yesterday, Trump’s plan to cut the corporate tax rate from 35% to 15% could actually benefit Snap Inc. and other potential public offerings. Tech IPOs have been scarce as of late.

• Intel said today it plans to invest $250 million over the next two years to make “fully autonomous driving a reality.” That means investing in technology that pushes the boundaries of connectivity, communication, context awareness, safety, and other areas, Intel says.

• Google wants to help you digitize all those old photos sitting in a shoe box at the bottom of your closet. It’s new app PhotoScan lets you quickly scan, edit, rotate, and catalog your prints. You can check out the full set of features here.

• Indiegogo needs a boost, and it’s hoping a new equity crowdfunding option will give it an edge over some of its competitors. I guess it didn’t want to just start a GoFundMe campaign like everyone else.

• A labor rights group created an app that helps Walmart workers communicate with each other on the down-low, but Walmart reportedly doesn’t want its workers downloading it.

• And finally, is Instagram plagiarism really a thing? Something tells me there’s more to this bizarre story of a photographer who traveled the world and recreated a popular travel blogger’s photos shot for shot. Read all about it here.