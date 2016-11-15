Snapchat’s geofilters are about to get way smarter, thanks to Foursquare

The next time you Snapchat from a new location, don’t be surprised if the app’s geofilters seem a bit more… specific. That’s because Snap, Inc. just signed a deal with Foursquare that lets Snapchat tap into the social/geolocation data company’s massive database of 87 million places. That means Snapchat will have a clearer map of the world and can more accurately tie filters to specific locations, be it a coffee shop, store, public park, or anywhere else.