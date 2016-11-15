GE’s Jeffrey Immelt: Trump supporters also benefit from free trade

GE’s longtime CEO, Jeffrey Immelt, didn’t exactly ingratiate himself with Donald Trump during the campaign. He strongly criticized Trump statements seen as hostile to certain ethnic and religious groups. Nor is GE—a company earning nearly 65% of its revenue overseas, and widely criticized for using creative accounting to avoid U.S. taxes—on the “nice” list of a populist president who wants to rein in free trade and U.S. multinationals. But not so fast, says Immelt, in a chat with Fast Company at GE’s Minds+Machines conference in San Francisco: