Walmart doesn’t want its employees to download a labor union app

Walmart is reportedly telling its employees to not download an app that allows them to talk to each other.

The app, called WorkIt, offers advice for employees on their legal rights and workplace policies and gives workers the opportunity to chat among themselves about workplace issues. It was created by the group OUR Walmart, an employee advocacy organization.

The app is not affiliated with Walmart, and the Wall Street Journal reports that the company has instructed store managers to tell employees that it’s a scam designed to collect their personal information. The app launched for Android devices on Monday. It requires users to sign up using an email address to access some functionality; however, it just can be used to ask questions anonymously without any personal information exchanged.