The U.S. government wants tech companies to get serious about IoT security 

A report from the Department of Homeland Security said internet-connected devices like security cameras and baby monitors pose “substantial safety and economic risks,” and recommended that tech companies figure out ways to strengthen their security. The report, obtained by the Associated Press, said urgent action was needed, but stopped short of saying it would penalize companies that did not comply.
Hacked “internet of things” devices were cited as the cause of a major DDoS attack last month that left much of the internet inaccessible for hours.