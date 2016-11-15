advertisement
Snapchat is reportedly filing its IPO

By Cale Guthrie Weissman1 minute Read

Reuters is reporting that Snapchat has filed a confidential IPO. This information comes via this tweet:

Here’s what we know so far:

 • Anonymous sources spoke with Bloomberg News in October saying Snapchat aims to raise as much as $4 billion, giving the company a valuation in the range of $25 billion to $25 billion.

 • Bloomberg adds that one source said the “valuation could reach as much as $40 billion.”

We’ll update as more information comes in.

