Snapchat is reportedly filing its IPO

Reuters is reporting that Snapchat has filed a confidential IPO. This information comes via this tweet:

BREAKING: Snapchat has filed confidentially for its IPO – sources pic.twitter.com/1bMj5j6tfy — Reuters Tech News (@ReutersTech) November 15, 2016

Here’s what we know so far:

• Anonymous sources spoke with Bloomberg News in October saying Snapchat aims to raise as much as $4 billion, giving the company a valuation in the range of $25 billion to $25 billion.

• Bloomberg adds that one source said the “valuation could reach as much as $40 billion.”

We’ll update as more information comes in.