Of a Kind launches its own clothing line

By Elizabeth Segran1 minute Read

Of a Kind, a platform that sells apparel from a curated list of emerging designers, has launched it’s own apparel line called Permanent Collection. The clothes in this line elevated basics designer to complement the sometimes avant-garde pieces sold on the site. They are manufactured in Brooklyn. 

