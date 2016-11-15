After two years, Brooklinen is a $25M company

Direct-to-consumer luxury bedsheets brand Brooklinen got its start on Kickstarter and has been bootstrapped from the beginning.

In that time, it has had remarkable success. Since its launch in October 2014, it has grown 10 times year-over-year, hitting the $25 million revenue mark this year and amassing 50,000 customers. It is among a new flock of online brands—including Crane and Canopy, and Boll and Branch—that are disrupting high-end bed linen market. Brooklinen sells high thread count sheets for between $100-$200, a fraction of the price of Frette or Sferra sheets of equal quality.

Brooklinen is now expanding its product range to include lifestyle products like candles as well as wooly winter blankets, which launch today. It is also making a wider range of basic sheets, including one with a polka dot design.