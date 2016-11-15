DJI’s newest drones aimed at filmmakers

Who doesn’t love a good aerial shot in a movie? And who wouldn’t love to get shots like that without having to hire a helicopter? That’s drone giant DJI’s pitch with its latest flying cameras, the new Inspire 2 and Phantom 4 Pro.

Announced today, the Inspire 2 shoots 5.2K video at 4.2 Gbps for Adobe CinemaDNG RAW videos and can fly at up to 67 miles an hour for up to 27 minutes. It starts at $3,000. The Phantom 4 Pro, which starts at $1,500, is capable of capturing slow-motion 4K video at up to 60 frames per second at a maximum bitrate of 100 mbps, and also offers H.265 video compression.