Google is planning to open a massive new headquarters in London

Google said today it will open a 650,000-sq-ft London headquarters, a move that will bring 3,000 new jobs to the city over the next four years .

In an interview with the BBC, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the UK has been a tremendous market for the company and is one where Google sees big opportunities in the future.

In the wake of Brexit, there was some concern that foreign investment in the UK would diminish. Pichai acknowledged that the referendum was a consideration in Google’s plans, but remarked that the company is optimistic about its ability to bring in talent from anywhere in the world into the UK in the future.