Tinder’s CEO says social good is a company priority, vows to quash harassment

Tinder just redesigned its gender field to make online dating more trans-inclusive , but that’s apparently just the beginning. According to CEO Sean Rad, Tinder’s trans-friendly update is part of a broader quest to prioritize social good and crack down on harassment against all users.

Today’s update includes some under-the-hood tweaks designed to make harassment easier to detect and quash. The company also worked with the transgender community to train its customer support staff on how to deal with abuse directed at trans users. And as many groups face an anxious and uncertain future under a Trump presidency, Tinder says its doubling down on its commitment to social good.

“A year ago, an idea around user growth would be more celebrated than an idea around the optimization of community management. Now the whole engineering and product team knows that ideas around making our community a better, more inclusive place are things that are going to be prioritized and celebrated.” says Rad. It makes sense: moves to make Tinder a better experience for more users can only help the company grow as its competition proliferates.