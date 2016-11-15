Google raids Stanford and Snap for its machine-learning team

In my new profile of Google CEO Sundar Pichai, I wrote that his vision for the company involves AI being everything and everywhere. Machine learning is core to that goal. And now Google has hired a couple of serious computer scientists to lead a machine-learning group within Google Cloud, the arm of the company that provides web services to business customers.
At an event at Google’s San Francisco office, Google Cloud honcho Diane Greene made the announcement, noting that she was especially pleased that both of the hires were women. Fei-Fei Li was formerly the director of the Stanford Artificial Intelligence Lab. And Jia Li was head of research at Snap, the company formerly known as Snapchat.