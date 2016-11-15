advertisement
Breitbart News threatens to sue media outlet over alleged “white nationalist website”claim: report

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Breitbart News Network said today it is preparing a lawsuit against a “major media company” over claims that it is a “white nationalist website,” The Hill reports. The threat comes amid criticism of Donald Trump’s appointment of Steve Bannon, Breitbart’s former executive chairman, to the position of chief strategist. The statement did not mention the name of the media outlet in question. Read the full story here.

