Journalism outlets are seeing a post-Trump boost in donations and subscriptions

On the most recent episode Last Week Tonight , John Oliver lambasted websites like Facebook that promulgate “fake facts,” and urged his viewers to support more journalistic organizations. The battle cry seems to have resonated, as Bloomberg reports that news organizations are seeing a marked increase in contributions and subscriptions.

At the New York Times, reports Bloomberg, “subscriptions have risen at four times their normal rate since election day.” More, traffic has been ballooning. The Wall Street Journal, too, has been seeing an influx in subscriptions. Meanwhile, the nonprofit ProPublica was flooded with donations Monday.

Since winning the election last week, Donald Trump has continued his attacks on the media, in particular the Times, which he criticized on Twitter.

Will the spiked interest in well-reported news continue or will the fad inevitably die down as people return to their Facebook-oriented lives? As a journalist, I certainly hope it continues, but who knows!