Analysts discover backdoor in some U.S. phones that sent texts, call logs to China

According to a report by the New York Times, a security firm called Kryptowire has discovered preinstalled software on some Android phones that sent data such as text messages, call logs, contacts, and geo-location to a Chinese server. The developer of the software, Shanghai Adups Technology, says the program runs on more than 700 million devices, from phones, cars, and other hardware. As of now the most affected are international consumers and owners of disposable and prepaid phones, but one Miami-based phone manufacturer, BLU Products, says at least 120,000 of its phones contained the bug, which it has fixed via software update.