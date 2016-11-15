advertisement
Verizon continues IoT investment spree, buying LQD WiFi 

By Ainsley Harris1 minute Read

IoT has become a major priority for Verizon, which sees potential for growth in layering services for connected devices over its network infrastructure. To that end, the telecom giant yesterday acquired LQD WiFi, a New York-based startup that makes kiosk systems for “smart” cities. 

Kiosks providing Wi-Fi and neighborhood information have become popular with city planners, who see the systems as a way to provide internet access and engage with residents. Verizon’s other investments in urban IoT infrastructure include devices and services for lighting, security, and traffic management. 

