Google, Facebook, and others ask Trump to support encryption and immigration reform

The Internet Association, which has more than 40 members including Google, Twitter, Facebook, and Amazon, has penned a letter urging President-elect Trump to implement stronger reforms on government surveillance programs, support net neutrality, and “expand and improve the green card program” for immigrants, reports the Verge. Trump was particularly harsh on tech companies on the campaign trail, notably calling out Apple for not helping the government unlock iPhones in specific law enforcement cases. The letter ends stating, “The internet industry looks forward to engaging in an open and productive dialogue” with the president-elect. That’s a more congenial tone than what most of the tech leaders had for Trump before the election, when 100 of them signed a letter saying a Trump presidency would be a “disaster for innovation.”