Smugglers are using Facebook to sell ivory

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

A report from the Wildlife Justice Commission (WJC) shows that smugglers in Vietnam are using Facebook groups to illegally sell ivory, rhino horn, and tiger parts, reports the Guardian. The animal parts are being sold in private Facebook groups that require approval from a group admin before a member can join. In all, $53.1-million worth of ivory and other animal parts have been sold in the last 18 months. 

