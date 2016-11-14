Following Google, Facebook also moves to ban fake news sites from using its ad network

In the face of widespread criticism that the proliferation of fake news posts on Facebook played a role in misleading voters and impacting the presidential election, on Monday evening the company banned fake news from using its ad network. The Facebook Audience Network is used by third-party sites and apps to display ads to users, with Facebook getting a portion of the ad revenue. With today’s move, Facebook is adding such fake news sites to its blacklist of misleading and illegal sites that aren’t allowed to use the ad network. The step follows Google, which earlier today banned fake news sites from using its AdSense ad-selling software.