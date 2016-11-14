Report: Apple eyes a move into the digital glasses space

Bloomberg cites people familiar with Apple ‘s plans saying the tech giant is experimenting with digital glasses technology. The glasses, the report says, would connect wirelessly to an iPhone, and would display images in the wearer’s field of view. The glasses may use augmented reality technology to overlay digital imagery over real-world imagery. Such a product would be consistent with Tim Cook’s statements about Apple’s preference for a heads-up augmented reality experience.

Bloomberg says Apple has already talked to potential suppliers about manufacturing the Apple-designed glasses, and has already ordered some test batches. But the orders aren’t big enough to indicate an imminent mass market production.

If Apple decides to go ahead with the product, the glasses wouldn’t appear until 2018, Bloomberg’s sources say. And, of course, the glasses are just one of possibly hundreds of potential products Apple is experimenting with, and they may never see the marketplace. Apple declined to comment for Bloomberg’s story.