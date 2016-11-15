WhatsApp adds a feature: video calling

Facebook owns two messaging services. One, Facebook Messenger, does a ton of stuff . The other, WhatsApp, is famous for sticking to the basics—which, rather than hurting it, has helped it rack up more than a billion active users.

But now WhatsApp is adding something: the ability to make video calls. The feature is especially logical given that the app is widely used by folks to stay in touch with distant friends and family in other countries. (The app introduced voice calls last year.)

Video calling is rolling out “in the coming weeks” and will be available in WhatsApp’s versions for iOS, Android, and Windows.