Evening intel: Airbnb gives in, FANG companies lose their bite

• In a major concession, Airbnb has agreed to work with its hometown of San Francisco to ensure that hosts there are not violating city rules for short-term rentals . The home-sharing company has long said it can’t and shouldn’t be put in the position of policing its postings for scofflaws.

• While the stock market has largely recovered from the shock last week of Donald Trump’s surprise election victory, some major tech companies—including Facebook, Apple, Netflix, and Google‘s parent, Alphabet—have seen shares decline since the election, CNBC reports.

• Shoes.com has decided to drop Ivanka Trump products because “they were not selling that well.” Trump’s fashion brand has been the target of a consumer boycott by activists opposed to her father’s divisive statements, behavior, and political rhetoric.

• #FreePrince: Universal Music Group wants to release the late pop icon’s music on Spotify, but the owner of Tidal—which has an exclusive license to the catalog—won’t let that happen without a fight.

• And finally, if you woke up alone last Friday (11/11), don’t despair. It was Singles’ Day. And yes, that’s really a thing.