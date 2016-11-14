Obama on Trump: “Campaigning is different than governing”

During the campaign, President Obama called Donald Trump unfit for the presidency, but at a press conference today, he had a more measured response when asked about that stance. “Campaigning is different than governing,” Obama said.

He went on to say that he thinks that Trump recognizes that, and is sincere in wanting to be a good president who moves the country forward.

“I think he’s going try as best he can to make sure he delivers, not only for the people who voted for him, but the people at large,” Obama said. “It’s only been six days. I think it will be important for him to have the room to staff up, to figure out what his priorities are, to be able to distinguish between what he was campaigning on and what’s practical, what he can really achieve.”

Part of that may be not following through with some of the things he promised on the campaign trail.

“There are certain things that make for good sound bites, but don’t always translate into good policy. That’s something he and his team will wrestle with in the same way every president wrestles with it,” Obama said.

He went on to say that he had encouraged the president-elect to reach out to some of the groups such as women and minorities that were concerned about the tenor of his campaign, and to send a signal of unity.

“I think that’s something he will want to do. But this is all happening really fast. He’s got commitments to supporters that helped get him here, and he’s going to have to balance those.”