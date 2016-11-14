Obama: Trump will maintain core strategic NATO relationships

President Obama is about to embark on his final foreign trip as president of the United States. When asked at a news conference today how he would paint President-elect Donald Trump during the trip, Obama said that Trump has expressed interest in maintaining the country’s core strategic relationships, including NATO and the Trans-Atlantic alliance .

Obama has committed to ensuring that his team makes Trump’s transition into the White House as smooth as possible.

“My goal is on January 21, America is in the best place possible,” Obama said.