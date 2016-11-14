Obama says if Trump doesn’t have good people around him, he’ll “get swamped”

In a news conference Monday, President Obama addressed his recent meeting with president-elect Donald Trump . When answering a question about how long it took him to get adjusted to the position of president, Obama indicated that his staff was a big part of his success, something he mentioned to Trump as well, urging the president-elect to support himself with the right people .

“I have been blessed by having some of the smartest, hardest working, good people in my administration than any president has ever had. As a consequence of that team I’ve been able to make good decisions,” Obama said. “If you don’t have that around you, you’ll get swamped.”

“It will be up to him to set up a team that he thinks will serve him well and reflect his policies,” he added. “Those who didn’t vote for him have to recognize that’s how democracy work. That’s how this system operates.”